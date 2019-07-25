Summer, always brings with it warm weather and all its fun; longer days and enjoyable night parties, tanning sessions at the beach, sand castles… However, that sun and warmth can come at a large cost for your skin, except if you know how to tackle it. If not, we’re here to guide you through it with a few beauty tips on a hot summer day.

– Not to enforce a cliché, but we can’t talk about Morocco without bringing up Argan Oil. This magical oil can be the key to an on fleek summer skin. Best applied before you expose yourself to the sun, Argan oil contains essential nutrients that keep the skin moisturized, and also helps you get a fabulous tan. And if you didn’t apply it before hand, you can still use it as an after sun care. Another trick would be; before you go to bed make sure to rub it on your skin, especially on the sunburnt areas (if any), so that the oil turns them to a nice tan. Keep in mind that Argan Oil can help reduce signs of skin aging and prevent stretch marks. And if your hair is dry, the commonly known Liquid Gold is the best remedy.

– It should come as no surprise to you that the heat damages our skin and makes it dry and prone to peeling, that’s why Ghassoul is a must have during the summer. A widely used moroccan soapy clay, it is part of moroccan bathing traditions. It can be used as a detoxifying face mask, skin conditioner and a hair restoration treatment. All you have to do is mix it with equal part of warm water so that it turns into a creamy paste, then apply it directly to your face, neck and hand by massaging it gently. As a result you’ll have a soft skin, smooth and toned, free from dryness and blemishes. You can do the same to your hair and it will feel light, manageable and conditioned, no matter your hair type.

-After a long day at the beach and under the rays of the burning sun, you’ll need a soothing shower. That is exactly why we recommend you to use The Moroccan black soap for cleaning your skin. Again, a prominent part of the moroccan bathing traditions, it helps remove toxins and dead skin cells. Black soap is rich in Vitamin E, and is considered as the best natural anti-microbial soap.

-Aside from its popular uses as a tattoo base, Henna can be great for your hair. We all know that during the summer, the sun is stronger than ever, and it can damage our hair; sometimes even more than our skin. Therefore, Henna can be the appropriate treatment for your hair, as it boosts its growth, and manages hair loss, plus it also repairs and strengthens it from its roots.

Don’t let the heat ruin your summer, you can still have a fabulous skin and wonderful hair even if it is hot outside. However, if you want to be over-prudent you can always stay at home, and enjoy your FOMO!

Finally, don’t forget to stay hydrated, and drink as much water as you can!

by Leila El Mouloua