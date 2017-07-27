I’m extremely excited to share with you my very first proper clothes haul. And not any clothes, vintage ones! Yeay!!

Vintage or thrift clothes are very controversial in my culture, they’re actually looked down upon. A concept that I find hard to grasp, since for me they’re all clothes trying to find a home… Better yet, thrift or vintage shopping in my opinion is a sort of recycling instead of just throwing them away. Isn’t it?

Regardless, I believe I found some beautiful pieces that would perfectly fit into my summer wardrobe, and that for an attractive cost. Six items for 150DH! Not bad, right??

Vintage blouse Pussy bow white shirt with small red polka dots Vintage summer shirt Tropical loose shirt Vintage shirt Oversized blue shirt Vintage skirt Floral midi skirt Vintage summer dress Floral summer dress with thin straps that can be removed Vintage kimono Chinese Kimono with embroidery detail on the back and the pockets

I will be putting up soon a lookbook video with the items on this clothing haul so you can have a clearer idea on the fit, and how awesome and pretty they look.

In case you are interested, I have shopped for all the pieces above at Agadir’s main souk; “Souk El Had”.