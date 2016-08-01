I can never emphasise enough on how much I love to mix modern fashion with vintage through a fusion of different styles, especially when the vintage piece in question is a kaftan!

A few weeks ago I dug into my mother’s old traditional clothes and came across some serious treasure. One of those jewels is this vintage “Dfina”; aka the top piece of a Moroccan takchita (a two-piece kaftan). My mother actually wore it on her wedding day, over 33 years ago. Now, this is what I call an “oldie but goodie”!

Now emotionally precious to me, I thought what better way to have fun with this kaftan and utilise it as much as I can, other than by creating an unexpected fusion and mixing it with a totally opposite style; casual. And nothing says casual more than a pair of ripped denim, in a summery total white look, right?

Kaftan (Dfina): Vintage custome-made – Tank top: Stradivarius – Denim pants: Stradivarius – Sandal: Stradivarius – Sunglasses: Ray Ban