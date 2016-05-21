While Marrakech is gearing up for constructions on the upcoming Saint Laurent museum, Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent is all set to open one more museum in Paris, next year.

So let’s take this one museum at a time.

A couple of days ago, it was made official that the French architecture firm; Studio KO will be heading the Morocco museum project, which is actually scheduled to open in fall 2017. A not so random choice on the part of the Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent. “Yves Saint Laurent and I discovered Marrakech in 1966, and we never left. This city deeply influenced Saint Laurent’s life and work, particularly his discovery of color. The Studio KO architects share this passion”, said Pierre Bergé in an interview.

Covering an area of 43000 square feet, the building is supposed to display 50 pieces by Saint Laurent, out of a total of 150 sent to Morocco, and which will be shown on a rotating basis. The future museum will also comprise an auditorium, a research library of about 5000 books covering Yves Saint Laurent’s works, fashion, history and culture, a café, and a restaurant, in addition to an area where the museum will often host temporary exhibitions.

The released architecture drawings of the future “Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech” show a building of “terracotta bricks made of Moroccan earth, concrete and an earthen coloured terrazzo with sweeping walls and Moroccan stone fragments”.

The founders of the French company Studio KO, who happen to have worked on previous projects in Morocco, came up with proposals on the structure after researching the Yves Saint Laurent archives. Thus, the final look is said to be inspired by “the duality between curves and straight lines, loose and clean cuts” that have punctuated the Saint Laurent aesthetic for so long. Finally, the whole building will be made in a way where it will blend with its surroundings on Rue Yves Saint Laurent, and the nearby iconic Jardin Majorelle.

The inauguration of the building is officially scheduled for fall 2017, a date that will coincide with the other new Musée Yves Saint Laurent, in Paris this time.

Practically turning the actual Paris studio and couture salons of the late designer, and the current headquarters of the Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent into a museum, it will feature a collection of prototypes of the pieces that represent the best what Saint Laurent sent down his runways. Different, and often foreseen aspects of what made this iconic fashion house; such as notebooks from saleswomen that detail each sale with the date, client name (names which include the likes of Grace Kelly, and Catherine Deneuve), product, and price tag will also be presented to the public as well.

“It’s about understanding the extraordinary importance of the collections… This kind of conservation work, no other houses did it.…I did it since the very first day, because I believed that Yves Saint Laurent was to be the greatest couturier of the end of the 20th century. I was right, and therefore that he deserved this type of conservation”, explained the visionary that is Bergé to WWD over the phone from Morocco. Then, he went on to add; “Some 70 pieces will be displayed there. It’s understood that the Paris museum will feature such key pieces as a Smoking, a Piet Mondrian-inspired dress and a dress from the Pop collection”.

So much to look forward to with these two museum; Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurentis clearly spoiling us.

