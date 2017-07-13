It would not be an over-statement if I said that interior design is one of my most favorite things in the whole world. It would actually be fair to call it my second passion, right after fashion, of course.

The idea of dressing an interior, a home is so hunting to me that whenever I step into any new place, I can’t help but imagining what it would look like, decorated the way I see it.

So, without further ado, here’s an interior I decorated the way I saw it! Our house library / office turned sitting room.

Once a “blend” office, library combo, I thought this room needed more coziness, and a function that would make us spend more time in it. When you live in an apartment, you want to get the most value out of every space you have. And the idea of having a room that is used every now and then is a waste, I believe.

And just like what I do when styling; reusing and sort of recycling “older” items, furnishing this house library followed the exact same process. So it only took a set of Moroccan couches and benches (mdareb and sdader for the locals among you) that are older than me, and that I literally grew up on, vintage covers that coincidentally match the current velvety furniture trend, and another “ancient” authentic Moroccan carpet, to make this space homier than ever.

The books on the library shelves, themselves add to the coziness and warmth of the place, hence you don’t need to go crazy while accessorizing. A simple wooden table, traditional Moroccan cushions, some beautiful flowers and you have yourself a room you yourself cannot leave, and that makes your guests feel extra comfortable.

In case you want to inquire about any item of furniture in the photos, email us and we’ll hook you up!