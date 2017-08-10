It is white, it is flowy, it is elegant, it is fun, it is versatile, I present to you one of my favorite residents in my wardrobe; The Flowy kaftan.

It sounds like a super hero, right? Well it actually is! This flowy kaftan has super powers. Its lightness feels like wearing a cape, and even more every time the wind blows. Its whiteness is so bright that it adds purity to every outfit it is paired with, a definite head turner. It’s so soft that whenever I put it on it feels like a sweet hug. Too much?

Maybe I got carried describing The flowy kaftan, but one thing definitely makes it special. It used to belong to my mom, she wore decades ago. So it feels like a heirloom that I get to cherish and maybe pass on!

Anyways The flowy kaftan makes for an amazing outfit, and wearing it with a boyish cap, and sneakers makes it more fun!

Flowy kaftan: Vintage

Trousers: Stradivarius (Similar here)

Cap: Marjane

Belt: Vintage

Photos @ayoubarouk