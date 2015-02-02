In addition to being one of the most versatile prints, gingham is a hot trend for Spring Summer 2015. To be differentiated from plaid and any other checkered print, this one in question here is characterised by even squares in white and any other colour (black, blue, and red are the most popular ones). Considered both as a vintage south of France style staple, and a retro American southern piece, thanks to their fresher takes on it, fashion designers as Michael Kors and Altuzarra gave the gingham a more modern feel, while keeping its sweetness.

The gingham shirt actually happens to be pretty easy to style for so many reasons. First of all, as a print that can be mixed with any other existing print, and that thanks to the always present white colour, wearing this shirt is almost a no brainer. Also, a valuable wardrobe must have, this item is easy to layer with different clothes for a cool weather, as much as it is perfect for a simple minimalist outfit that is appropriate for a warm summer day. Finally, from extremely casual, to a more sophisticated formal look for the office or a dinner date, this trendy gingham shirt has an astounding versatility.

So, check out those different styling ideas in the gallery below.

Featured Image Courtesy of Walk In Wonderland