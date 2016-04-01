When exquisite taste and elegant bridal fashion come together, the result is this dreamy Marrakech destination wedding.

Last week, Saudi accessories designer and talented illustrator Alaa Balkhy was joined in marriage to Issam Hamididdin in a fairytale wedding in Marrakech. Dressed in an enviable Razan Alazzouni gown, that looks as if it came straight out of a Disney movie, Middle Eastern pop cultural brand Fyunka‘s founder looked stunning during her outdoors celebration, set at the romantic Beldi Country Club; overlooking the Atlas Mountains.

الصلاة وسلام على رسول الله ايهاه جاه سيدنا محمد #marchinmarrakech A video posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on Mar 23, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

Wedding gown fittings with the amazing @razanalazzouni A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on Mar 24, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

Thank you to the amazing @boutiquesouk_weddings for making this dream happen! @zahiralakreb You were a superstar last night. 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 📷 @fashionmintea A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on Mar 20, 2016 at 3:00am PDT

الحمد لله. #marchinmarrakech #AlaaIssam A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on Mar 20, 2016 at 2:27am PDT

In a jovial and intimate ambiance, the newlywed couple ended their stylish evening of celebration in honour of their wedding location; Marrakech, and dressed in beautiful traditional Moroccan attire.

The Moroccan part of this American-Yemeni-Hejazi-Moroccan wedding. 🇲🇦📍✔️✨ #marchinmarrakech A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on Mar 26, 2016 at 1:33am PDT

Photos Courtesy of Alaa Balkhy Instagram