Marrakech

When exquisite taste and elegant bridal fashion come together, the result is this dreamy Marrakech destination wedding.

Last week, Saudi accessories designer and talented illustrator Alaa Balkhy was joined in marriage to Issam Hamididdin in a fairytale wedding in Marrakech. Dressed in an enviable Razan Alazzouni gown, that looks as if it came straight out of a Disney movie, Middle Eastern pop cultural brand Fyunka‘s founder looked stunning during her outdoors celebration, set at the romantic Beldi Country Club; overlooking the Atlas Mountains.

الصلاة وسلام على رسول الله ايهاه جاه سيدنا محمد #marchinmarrakech

A video posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on

Wedding gown fittings with the amazing @razanalazzouni

A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on

الحمد لله. #marchinmarrakech #AlaaIssam

A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on

In a jovial and intimate ambiance, the newlywed couple ended their stylish evening of celebration in honour of their wedding location; Marrakech, and dressed in beautiful traditional Moroccan attire.

The Moroccan part of this American-Yemeni-Hejazi-Moroccan wedding. 🇲🇦📍✔️✨ #marchinmarrakech

A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on

Photos Courtesy of Alaa Balkhy Instagram

  • Share

Kaftan Team

    You May Also Like

    img_644x429$2014_11_12_17_50_35_171350
    News

    Tabitha Simmons’ Hollywood capsule collection

    Read More
    img_7948
    News

    Middle-Eastern Beauties best Instagram moments of the week

    Read More
    people choice awards 2015
    News

    Monochrome ruled the People Choice Awards 2015 red carpet

    Read More

    One comment

    Reply

    Uou that bride is gorgeous and the deciration of the wedding place as well!

    http://www.thewhitegardenia.blogspot.com

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *