When exquisite taste and elegant bridal fashion come together, the result is this dreamy Marrakech destination wedding.
Last week, Saudi accessories designer and talented illustrator Alaa Balkhy was joined in marriage to Issam Hamididdin in a fairytale wedding in Marrakech. Dressed in an enviable Razan Alazzouni gown, that looks as if it came straight out of a Disney movie, Middle Eastern pop cultural brand Fyunka‘s founder looked stunning during her outdoors celebration, set at the romantic Beldi Country Club; overlooking the Atlas Mountains.
Wedding gown fittings with the amazing @razanalazzouni
A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on
الحمد لله. #marchinmarrakech #AlaaIssam
A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on
الحمد لله. 🇲🇦✨📢👰🏻 @imhami pic.twitter.com/1tUV9qzl8V
— آلاء هاشم بلخي (@AlaaBalkhy) March 22, 2016
In a jovial and intimate ambiance, the newlywed couple ended their stylish evening of celebration in honour of their wedding location; Marrakech, and dressed in beautiful traditional Moroccan attire.
The Moroccan part of this American-Yemeni-Hejazi-Moroccan wedding. 🇲🇦📍✔️✨ #marchinmarrakech
A photo posted by آلاء بلخي (@alaa_balkhy) on
Photos Courtesy of Alaa Balkhy Instagram
One comment
Ioana Tuttifrui
Uou that bride is gorgeous and the deciration of the wedding place as well!
http://www.thewhitegardenia.blogspot.com