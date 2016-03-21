Spring has sprung people!!

Even though it is already the second day of spring, the weather is still a bit chilly here in Agadir Morocco, which believe me I’m not complaining about. Especially because this only means that I still get to layer my outfits, and wear some cozy outerwear. Queue today’s look and what I like to call; my spring coat.

Unlike any other winter outerwear the green colour of today’s coat makes it scream spring, or at least that is how I see it. Paired with yet another basic and minimalist outfit made of one of this season’s trendiest items; cropped jeans, a white v-neck tshirt and white sneakers, the spring coat makes the whole look pop and seem fresher.

Photos Taken By Hicham Laabd

Coat: Zara – T-shirt: Zara – Jeans: Zara – Sneakers: Stradivarius – Sunglasses: Ray Ban