Picture this; a stunningly sunny summer day, the beach, a lively swimming pool, and hard to resist goodies to shop for, only two feet away from your beach bed! No, I did not just describe what heaven would look like for me, but an actual event taking place throughout the month of August in beautiful Agadir; Baz’Art Solidaire.

For its first day, at the popular Paradis Plage; a resort a few minutes away from the city of Agadir, Baz’Art Solidaire was buzzing with savvy shoppers craving for unique pieces and exclusive beauty products to get their hands on. But little did they all know, that while satiating their shopping needs, they were helping a humble cause. Baz’Art Solidaire is actually meant to be an initiative between designers and creatives in the Souss region with; Etagères solidaires and German Cooperation GIZ’s Sustainable Tourism Project, aiming to bring to the forefront unique handmade products.

So, beyond the experience of shopping, and the thrill of scoring a unique item of clothing, an accessory or cosmetics’ products, Baz’Art Solidaire is an opportunity to give back to the region. Helping and encouraging small businesses and cooperatives, mostly made of women to earn their living and become independent.

Personally, I obviously could not resist picking a few items, that of course want to share with you, and even brag a bit about them. But before getting to that “noble cause”, I feel compelled to inform you that Baz’Art Solidaire will still be around for the next couple of weekends; at the Hyatt Place Taghazout Bay on the 12th and 13th August, and on the 19th and 20th August at Sol House Taghazout Bay. Now you know!

Green t-shirt: Postscriptum1987

Black & white top: Agadez

Tote bag: Art Modeste

Handmade Jewellery: Cooperative de Talayte