Published on Moroccanladies.com in 2016

With this persisting warm weather that we are clearly all stuck with this year, maybe the best thing to do is to give up on the idea of getting a proper winter and skip to spring and summer all together. And the best way to do so is by having a closer look, at one of the most colorful collections of the season, Reem Acra’s.

In her latest Spring 2016 collection, the Lebanon native fashion designer did an impeccable job in mixing her Middle-Eastern origins with modern fashion trends. And the result was pretty much an almost complete collection of caftans in all shapes and forms.

The detail or accessory that was the most present in the collection was the embellished belt. An obvious choice for the designer, especially taking into consideration the fact that traditional caftans (especially in Morocco) are never complete, except when belted; “I was going to flea markets all over the world and collecting belts off of people!” said Acra.

Heavily inspired by the 60’s and bohemian style (we smell a little bit of Morocco here), the full 44-look collection was simply a series of colorful an lively pieces that scream fun and sophistication.