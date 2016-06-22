Ramadan outfits week

Here goes week 2 of Ramadan, and here comes a new batch of outfits!

From vintage Turkish pyjamas that I used as a maxi dress/kaftan, to jackets with ethnic touches this week’s Ramadan outfits might be fewer but are in no way boring.

So, here’s hoping again that you would find some inspiration in them, for your own style.

Also check out last week’s Ramadan outfits Here

Photos: Souad.Kaftanmag

