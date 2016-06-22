Here goes week 2 of Ramadan, and here comes a new batch of outfits!
From vintage Turkish pyjamas that I used as a maxi dress/kaftan, to jackets with ethnic touches this week’s Ramadan outfits might be fewer but are in no way boring.
So, here’s hoping again that you would find some inspiration in them, for your own style.
Ramadan ootd n6 #style #maroc #morocco #tunisia #egypt #lebanon #uae #dubai #turkey #istanbul #india #mumbai #paris #london #nyc #africa #kuwait #qatar #fashion #mode #moda #beauty #hair #makeup #ootd #outfit #look #streetstyle #ramadan #ramadan2016
A photo posted by Souad KaftanMag (@souad.kaftanmag) on
So special, Ramadan ootd n7 #style #maroc #morocco #tunisia #egypt #lebanon #uae #dubai #turkey #istanbul #india #mumbai #paris #london #nyc #africa #kuwait #qatar #fashion #mode #moda #beauty #hair #makeup #ootd #outfit #look #streetstyle #ramadan #ramadan2016 @lookbook
A photo posted by Souad KaftanMag (@souad.kaftanmag) on
Ramadan ootd n8 #style #maroc #morocco #tunisia #egypt #lebanon #uae #dubai #turkey #istanbul #india #mumbai #paris #london #nyc #africa #kuwait #qatar #fashion #mode #moda #beauty #hair #makeup #ootd #outfit #look #streetstyle #ramadan #ramadan2016
A photo posted by Souad KaftanMag (@souad.kaftanmag) on
Also check out last week’s Ramadan outfits Here
Photos: Souad.Kaftanmag