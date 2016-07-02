It is time to cut to the chase!

No more weekly Ramadan outfits, through you can still find them on my Instagram page , today I decided to share with you a whole Ramadan Lookbook video.

Made of a total of five looks; two dressy, and three casual, that I put together to give you some outfit inspiration, I made sure to keep it as modest as possible, yet fashionable for Ramadan, or any other day for that matter.

So without further ado, here is the lookbook for you, and do make sure to stay alert for all the little outfit tricks and ideas that I used, and which I made sure to mention on the description box on my Youtube channel.

Enjoy!

Video: Kaftan Mag Youtube