Party look
Magazine: Mademoizelle Maroc
Photography: Hicham LAABD
Stylist and director: Souad EL MGHARI
Hair & Make-up: ECOLE FANDI
Model: Houda OUBLANE
  • Share

Kaftan Team

    You May Also Like

    back to school fashion
    Photoshoots

    Back to school 2016

    Read More
    Moroccan women hommage
    Photoshoots

    Honoring Moroccan women !

    Read More

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *