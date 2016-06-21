Oversized

There is nothing like having a piece of a kilim carpet stitched to your oversized jacket to make you feel special! Or is it just me?

Unlike my love for 90’s trends and oversized items, my obsession for kilim (from interior design to fashion) is rather recent, hence the star piece in today’s outfit; an oversized vintage denim jacket with imposing kilim embellishments.

Maybe it is the fact that it has a unique look, or it is due to its Moroccan inspiration, but I had a crush on this beauty the minute I saw it on Instagram. It is the brand Berber Blue, based in surf village; Taghazout that carry these creations. Rather heavy; both in actual weight and visual impact, never an oversized item (in my opinion) could have this much effect on an outfit. I mean just have a look at the other pieces that make this outfit; regular black pants and flats (just to tone down the style and make it as versatile as possible), yet the complete look is nothing but noticeable and grand.

Jacket: Berber Blue – Pants: Mango – Flats: Zara

