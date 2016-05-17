Lace

And I’m back in black & white. Not so surprising, right?

Mixing and matching styles and textures gives me such a high, you can’t believe. Take today’s look, I paired what is supposed to be a super feminine piece, the white lace top, with some casual grungy overalls. Two styles that are supposed to be so different, but when put together work, somehow. And the fact that the whole outfit is black & white makes it work for me and my minimalist tendencies.

To finish it all, and be ready for a warm spring day, I wore these Zara braided leather flat sandals, which I’m obsessed with at the moment, so comfy and flattering for my feet.

Lace top: Zara – Overalls: Zara – Sandals: Zara – Sunglasses: Parfois

  • Share

Kaftan Team

    You May Also Like

    professional look
    Running in a kaftan

    Modern professional look

    Read More
    Minimalist OOTD
    Running in a kaftan

    Cozy minimalist OOTD

    Read More
    Neutrals
    Running in a kaftan

    Bring out your neutrals

    Read More

    One comment

    Reply

    Awesome outfit –Hanna Lei

    Latest Post: Summer Off the Shoulder Outfit Inspiration

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *