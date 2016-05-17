And I’m back in black & white. Not so surprising, right?

Mixing and matching styles and textures gives me such a high, you can’t believe. Take today’s look, I paired what is supposed to be a super feminine piece, the white lace top, with some casual grungy overalls. Two styles that are supposed to be so different, but when put together work, somehow. And the fact that the whole outfit is black & white makes it work for me and my minimalist tendencies.

To finish it all, and be ready for a warm spring day, I wore these Zara braided leather flat sandals, which I’m obsessed with at the moment, so comfy and flattering for my feet.

Lace top: Zara – Overalls: Zara – Sandals: Zara – Sunglasses: Parfois