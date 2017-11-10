I guess it is already that time of the month… No, wait! I don’t mean THAT time of the month, but I’m rather referring to an actually enjoyable time of the month; shopping trip time. Now, I don’t make it a habit to shop as frequently as I wish I did. But if I could sneak in a purchase or two every moth I would consider myself lucky.

So, while on a business trip to Marrakech a few weeks ago, I HAD to stop by some of ma favorite shops in the Red City to treat myself. And when I say shop and Marrakech, you should know that I’m only talking about concept stores and shops that carry my favorite fashion staples; Morocco inspired pieces. And I have been so excited about my automnal purchases, that I thought I would share them with you in a Fall Haul.

My first stop was my all time favorite shop, KaftanQueen. There have been a few pieces that I have been eyeing on the brand’s Instagram account for a while now. And I am happy to report that I got them!

First, is this marine type striped top embellished with embroideries, and that is a perfect mix of lightness and warmth for a Moroccan fall.

Still from KaftanQueen, is this versatile floral shirt dress with side slits. The floral print is so relevant for this season thanks to its fall colors.

The last, but definitely not least piece in this fall haul is actually from a different store. Situated a few steps away from the Musée Yves Saint Laurent, 33 Rue Majorelle is a haven of Moroccan inspired goodies. Among the rich selection of fashion, accessories, and home design pieces I fell in love with this tote bag. Funky yet practical, I just couldn’t not buy it.

And that is it for this Fall haul!