“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life”. “Doing what you love is freedom. Loving what you do is happiness”. Countless are the sayings and quotes that will inspire one to make a living by doing what they love. Heck, one doesn’t really need a quote, to know or be convinced that living from your passion is the best life one could have.

Lamia, the founder of the popular blog “Art Modeste”, and a creative force now turned entrepreneur extraordinaire has shared with me, in a cozy interview, how she did it! How she took her creativity, and made it into a successful business. In Morocco no less!