I have to say that I’m extremely excited about today’s souk find!

In case you have never heard of Morocco’s famous magic lipstick, then you have missed out so much.

Often also referred to as henna lipstick due to its long lasting effect, this makeup goodie has been around for as long as I can remember, and I actually knew it as “Bouss matkhaf” (Kiss with no worries). Another name that is credited to the fact that it is a non-stick lipstick, which is something that I used to love to test as a child, by using my hands and parents’ cheeks as kissing dummies.

Anyhow, the original magic lipstick that you might have seen in a souk or even eBay comes in a green package, and gives your lips a strong pink colour. However, the manufacturers (whoever they are) have taken a pleasure in coming out with packages in all the colours of a rainbow.