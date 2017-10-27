While the rest of the world gets an orange/brown fall, I’m having a pink and warm one! So much for my obsession with fall layering style!

The weather still feels summery; over 30°c summery actually, and we’re at the end of the month of October. However, I really don’t want to miss out on autumn and its style staples. Hence, being the stubborn person that I’m, I insist on wearing layers, because I’m honestly over warm weather outfits.

I believe the only way to do fall layering without risking overheating, is to use extremely light layers. And trust me, there’s nothing lighter than a silk kaftan. Add to that a basic top, preferably one with long sleeves, so that it can show under the kaftan layer. And to make the outfit a true fall one, a pair of ankle boots will seal the deal!

And voilà! I can almost believe it’s autumn in this look!!

Kaftan: Vintage 80’s silk

White v-neck top: Zara (Similar here and here)

Boyfriend jeans: Zara (Similar here)

Ankle boots: Aldo (Similar here)

Earrings: Parfois (similar here)