As much as kaftans have become a must-have for a summer wardrobe, the black part might be a bit harder to grasp for most.

It is a common belief that black is not the best color to wear during hot weather, I mean I should know, I live in a city where the sun shines and burns 90% of the year, give or take a few days; #AgadirGoals. But it is for that same reason, that I do know how one can easily carry a black look without suffocating, especially when it is a stunning black kaftan.

The trick here is not to go full on “Addams’ Family” style, but to be smart in terms of the choice of fabric. And a black kaftan like the one I’m wearing is actually a breeze to wear on a warm day; pun intended. Not only is it made of a light net, but the fact that it is open in different places feels like you’re barely wearing anything.

Now, since we have gotten the black part out of the way, let’s move to the styling of the whole outfit. The idea here, is to take an otherwise basic, and some might even say boring outfit; as a pair of jeans, a plain black top, and Birkenstock sandals and make it special and maybe even “sophisticated”. I call this the “I fooled you style”, using a vintage kaftan. A trick that you can repeat, by substituting my beautiful black kaftan with a kimono, a blazer, or any other light layering piece that would stand the summer heat test.

So, did I fool you?

Black kaftan: Vintage

Jeans: Vintage Levi’s Men’s (Similar here)

Brown Necklace: Parfois (Similar here)

Watch: Vintage

Photos @ayoubarouk