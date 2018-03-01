Youtube channel

This is not an order, but a mere suggestion!

In this video, I explain in all honesty the reasons behind me; normally a shy person, starting a Youtube channel. I also tell you why I think you would enjoy watching my videos.

  • Share

Kaftan Team

    You May Also Like

    My story with kaftans
    Lifestyle

    My story with kaftans

    Read More
    Netflix
    Lifestyle

    It’s Ramadan, Feed your soul with these films on Netfilx

    Read More
    Miranda Kerr closet
    Lifestyle

    I could live in her closet !!

    Read More

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *