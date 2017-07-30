Happy Throne Day!

Even though I normally only post on Tuesdays and Thursdays, I thought I would celebrate this national holiday with a “Running in a kaftan” entry, and with style of course. So here’s a look tailored for today, and it revolves around one of my favorite pieces of clothing; a flag t-shirt.

Well actually, t-shirts in general are my favorite item of clothing. They’re so casual and comfy, yet extremely versatile that they make the possibilities of building an outfit around them limitless.

Although for today’s look I went extremely chilled out, as usual actually, I wanted to add some character to it, while still highlighting the flag t-shirt. So I decided to play on the accessorizing, and paired the whole outfit with a vintage evening purse, and a velvety (kind of) busy choker.

Flag t-shirt: Marjane

Pants: Zara (Similar here)

Sneakers: Adidas (Similar here)

Purse: Vintage

Choker: Vintage

Sunglasses: Ray Ban

Photos by @ayoubarouk