Casual style has always been my thing, and still is. However, every now and then when I want to shake it up a bit and look more “distinguished” I go for my second favorite; Business smart. You may say it’s my version of Hilary Clinton’s pant suit obsession. Bazinga!

Now, I don’t often go for a total suit look, I of course try to make it funkier, make it more “me”. Which automatically translates into adding a pair of denim, preferably ripped. And of course a little Moroccan touch, just like for today’s look with this stunning traditional bag.

If you follow fashion updates, you might have seen similar embroideries than the ones on this beauty, on different designer purses; like Prada. Nevertheless, unlike those designer pieces the original Moroccan one is meant for men, and is normally worn as a cross body bag. Us, Moroccans are clearly serious about our accessories, men, women we are here for it!

Coming back to the business smart look, this one was a no-brainer especially since tailored blazers are all the rage at the moment, and I’m excited about that, since they easily finish my minimalist style.

Basic top: Zara

Flats: Zara (Similar here)

Bag: Souk

Earrings: Parfois (similar here)