Pink is for girls, and blue is for boys! Yeah, right! To me fashion color is gender blind.

You would be surprised at the number of times I stopped myself from wearing blue! If my unconscious self had its way, I would step out every single day in a blue outfit, and that for the most part of my life. I can’t really explain the reasoning behind it, I just find myself picking blue pieces every time I shop, or cruise my wardrobe. I guess it is safe to say the blue is my fashion color. Even though I am not sure that ” fashion color ” is a thing, but I’m making it one now!

If I give in to this blue obsession, my wardrobe would turn into a “Chefchaouen” replica. Not that there is anything wrong with that, but I really don’t want to become one of those ladies who have a go-to color, a fashion color I mean, like a blue wearing Cruella de Vil or Morticia Addams, or any other less evil person…

However, giving in to my journalistic instincts, I thought wise to check out what the Blue color represents, maybe this would explain my inclination towards trying to wrap my body in it every day. So this is what I found out! “Blue represents both the sky and the sea, and is associated with open spaces, freedom, intuition, imagination, expansiveness, inspiration, and sensitivity. Blue also represents meanings of depth, trust, loyalty, sincerity, wisdom, confidence, stability, faith, heaven, and intelligence”, Bourn Creative. Not bad!

Maybe I should stick to blue as my fashion color after all!

Shirt: Vintage Mostt Men

Jeans: Stradivarius (Similar here)

Choker: Kaftan belt from KaftanQueen turned into choker

Straw bag: Souk

Photos @ayoubarouk