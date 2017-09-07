Happy back to school everyone! And let’s make it even happier with some style inspiration.

A trend I’m really into at the moment is “the slippers”, especially their Moroccan ancestors “the babouches”. More versatile that we could have thought, they’re the perfect mix between cool casual and sophistication.

Thanks to their easy to wear and pair quality, I thought these would make for the perfect footwear for this back to school period. Whether you are an early riser, or a snooze button enthusiast, it takes no time to put a slippers’ outfit together. So, no tardiness for you here!

These looks are self explanatory! All you need to know is that I intentionally choses three different styles of slippers for the three outfits; the modern slipper, the traditional Moroccan babouche, and the Berber (Amazigh) classic.

Outfit 1

Blazer: Marcs & Spencer (Similar here)

Slippers: Zara (Similar here)

Outfit 2

Kimono: Vintage

Jeans: Vintage

Slippers (Babouches): Kaftanqueen

Bag: Coach (Similar here)

Outfits 3

Blouse: Vintage

Trousers: Stradivarius (Similar here)

Slippers (Berber babouches): Souk