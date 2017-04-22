“Marhaba”. My name is Souad El Mghari, born and raised in the “adorable” Moroccan town of Agadir, Fashion has always been a passion of mine. Even before I was at the age of realizing it. My first memory as a child is arguing with my mom on a school morning about what I should wear. And I should add, I won that argument. From that day on, I dressed myself (and others for that matter). Today, the editor-in-chief of a women’s magazine in Morocco, a freelance stylist, and fashion editor, it was a long way here, and I won’t have had it any other way. This blog is a sort of journal for my creativity, a reflection of me; my esthetic, interests, take on things that I come across. Be it fashion trends, beauty products, or lifestyle subjects. Hence, its name “Kaftan Mag”. “Kaftan” in hommage to my heritage, my roots, my pride; aka Morocco, and “Mag” as a reflection of my passion and love for media and publishing.