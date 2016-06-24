You might have heard of its founder Mouna Abbassy; the 1st Moroccan woman to win Cartier’s Women initiative 2015 for the MEA region, Izil is a brand that has made a name for itself in the beauty world. Made of organic plant, fruits, and essential oils based products, this UAE based brand’s star product is the famous IZIL Argan Oil.

Ever so innovative yet very rooted, Izil recently shared a DIY video on its Youtube channel that is as exciting as it is useful. A 100% natural Waterproof make up remover that uses nothing but 2 ingredients: 100% pure Argan Oil and Pure Rose Water.

Check it out!

Video: IZIL Natural Beauty